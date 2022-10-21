Queens bike shop goes up in flames, FDNY says e-bikes could be to blame

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A huge fire broke out overnight at a Queens bike shop, and fire officials say e-bikes could have been to blame.

The Fly Wing Bike Shop in Sunnyside, now heavily damaged, was empty when flames shot out of the window just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

That fire destroyed as many as 60 e-bikes which are now a pile of charred metal outside of the shop.

The fire chief says e-bikes likely played a big role in this fire and the bikes are causing some serious issues in getting the fires across the city under control.

“E-bike fires are becoming more prevalent in the city,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Justin Zorbo. “And they are difficult to extinguish. And require numerous hazmat resources.”

The fire chief says the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor.

The store was closed when the fire started, which presented a real challenge for firefighters due to the number of e-bikes.

“We had a large number of e-bikes, and gasoline bikes approximately 30 were in the rear and the same number inside the store,” Zorbo said. “We used all hands-on assignment on arrival with an additional engine and additional truck, we had a three-line stretch to an operation.”

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. The fire still remains under investigation.

