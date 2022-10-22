Arbitrator awards $32.4 million for victims killed in crash involving KCFD firetruck

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to the victims of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City firetruck that ran a red light in Westport.

Three people were killed Dec. 15 after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport.

Michael Elwood, Tam Knight and Jennifer San Nicolas lost their lives when that firetruck crashed into an SUV.

Knight was standing on the sidewalk when she was hit and trapped under the rubble of a building at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

Dominick Biscari, the driver of the fire truck, was deemed negligent by the arbitrator.

Traffic cameras later revealed the fire truck ran a red light. Dispatch audio revealed the truck had been told to stand down about a minute earlier, but it just kept going.

Emails filed with the court and provided to KCTV5 News also revealed other employees had concerns with the driver prior to the crash.

“Mr. Biscari and KCFD were on notice of his dangerous and reckless driving of KCFD vehicles,” the ruling reads. “Less than three months before the crash date, on Sept. 29, another Kansas City Fire Department employee sent an email entitled ‘Horrendous Driving’ to supervisors in the Kansas City Fire Department.”

That email claimed Biscari drove so fast that a “critical, intubated patient” was sent airborne because of the speed of the ambulance.

Court documents filed on Friday say Biscari made blatantly false statements to police.

