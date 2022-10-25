Lilly responds after diabetes patient advocates protest high insulin costs outside HQ

By Cody Adams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group.

T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all.

According to a study cited by T1 International, 1 in 4 people living with diabetes in the U.S. have reported rationing their insulin due to high prescription costs, and a report published recently in the journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” found that the high cost of insulin forced more than 1 million people with diabetes in the U.S. to ration their supply in 2021.

That’s why the group marched to Lilly’s corporate headquarters building in Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

Lilly makes several products for the treatment of diabetes, including Humulin R, Humalog, and basaglar insulin injections and the injectable medications trulicity and mounjaro.

T1 International advocates shared a petition signed by over 1,000 advocates calling on Lilly to lower the list price of insulin immediately.

This is the fourth time the group has marched at Lilly demanding the price of insulin be dropped.

“We’re bringing attention to this major issue and hoping we can convince Eli Lilly and these organizations to lower the price of insulin because quite frankly it will save lives,” Ian Devaney, with T1 International, said.

Lilly responded to Monday’s protest by sending News 8 the following statement:

“Lilly is committed to making insulin affordable for all people living with diabetes, regardless of income or insurance status. In the past years, we introduced multiple solutions that have progressively lowered the out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulin. Today, anyone is eligible to purchase their Lilly insulin prescription for $35 or less per month, regardless of the number of pens or vials they use, and whether they are uninsured or use commercial insurance, Medicaid, or are enrolled in a participating Medicare Part D plan.

The fact is that our solutions are making a real impact for people with diabetes. Despite rising deductibles, the average monthly out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulin has dropped by 44 percent, to $21.80, over the last five years. Lilly has not increased list prices for any of our insulins since 2017 and continues to take steps to help lower out-of-pocket costs.

Lilly advocates for comprehensive solutions and public policies, such as passing through rebates directly to people who use insulin and limiting out-of-pocket costs, to move the U.S. healthcare system from a series of patchwork solutions to systemic change that helps people access and afford their insulin, and other lifesaving drugs. Until gaps in the healthcare system are filled, Lilly will continue to provide affordability solutions to people who need them. Anyone paying more than $35 per month for Lilly insulin can call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234 or go to insulinaffordability.com to learn more about our insulin affordability solutions.“

