As RSV cases rise in eastern Massachusetts, western hospitals accepting transfers

CONCORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it’s this bad in October, they’re worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks.

“This is the worst outbreak of RSV I’ve seen in the past 25 years I’ve been practicing,” said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician.

Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the Guard would be activated.

Just this week Dr. Ring saw 25 positive RSV cases.

“RSV usually doesn’t start until November. We would expect in October to have no cases,” she told WBZ-TV.

In a statement to WBZ, the Department of Public Health said, “We’re collaborating with the five children’s hospitals and PICU’s to ease capacity constraints.

“It’s not going to be good for the health care system and the hospitals if all the resources are going to RSV,” Dr. Ring said.

Eastern Massachusetts hospitals are now transferring patients to places like Baystate Health to open beds. The western Massachusetts health care system says they are also accepting transfers from other New England hospitals.

While adults can carry the respiratory virus it’s children who suffer the most.

“The kids will have mucus in their lungs, make a lot more noise when they breathe, and their appetites will have gone down,” said Dr. Ring when explaining signs to look out for.

If your child is unable to breathe, call 911 or go to a nearby emergency room. Otherwise, it’s best to first go to a pediatrician or urgent care facility to free up hospital beds.

