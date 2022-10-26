Local school board OKs pride flag in classrooms

By Eliza Kruczynski, Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney

STONINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — After heated debate Tuesday night, the Stonington Board of Education voted to allow pride flags to fly once again.

A potential ban had been discussed earlier this month.

Many passionate opinions came for and against the flags during public comment, but it was determined the pride flags were not political.

The crowded meeting room included many who showed up clad in rainbow clothing and other signs of LGBTQ support.

Supporters said the flags stand for inclusivity and diversity and cross all party lines.

“The whole idea that this is political, that the pride flag is political. It’s not. It’s human. The act of it being political was the act of it being taken down”, added one local Stonington resident.

While there was plenty of support for the flags, other residents were against them.

“Can a classroom fly a thin blue flag to show solidarity and support of those police officers and their families who are facing a difficult climate in today’s society?” added a local opponent of the flags.

As it stood after Tuesday night, teachers have the option to put pride flags in their classrooms.

The board is expected to discuss the topic further at its next board meeting.

