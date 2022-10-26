Video shows man’s backpack burst into flames after being tased by state police

By Phil Reed

Click here for updates on this story

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS) — A video sent to 40/29 by Arkansas State Police shows a man’s backpack bursting into flames after being tased by a state trooper with the Arkansas State Police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to be ok. Authorities say the backpack he was carrying had a gallon of gasoline in it, that started the fire.

It happened Oct. 13 at 1:18 a.m. That’s when an Arkansas State trooper tried pulling over Gaylor, who was traveling on his motorcycle east along Asher Avenue near Pine Street. Authorizes say he had no license plate exhibited.

Authorities say Gaylor refused to stop and traveled at speeds up to 100 mph. Authorities say he ignored multiple traffic stop signs and traffic lights. He encountered another state trooper while making his way toward Interstate 30.

The chase eventually ended when he jumped off his motorcycle in North Little Rock, and took off running with troopers behind him. One trooper tried using their taser to apprehend him, and that’s when Gaylor’s backpack burst into flames. Authorities say he had a gallon of gasoline in his backpack that caused the fire.

Gaylor is in the hospital and is expected to be ok. He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, and reckless drive. The state troopers involved are facing no disciplinary actions

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.