Woman arrested after smashing windows of home with pickaxe, terrifying grandmother and baby

PASADENA, California (KCAL) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after a Pasadena family was subjected to a disturbing display of destruction as a woman smashed their windows with a pickaxe.

Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Police said she was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

“We got targeted. This is not normal,” said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.

Tchoukadarian and his family had just moved into their dream house a few months ago but their sense of security has already vanished following this terrifying attack that resembles a scene from a horror movie.

On Monday, Tchoukadarian said he got a notification from his security system that something was happening at his house while he was at work.

“All I see is a woman trying to bash our door in,” he said.

Inside the house was his mother-in-law and his newborn baby girl. Tchoukadarian said his mother-in-law immediately grabbed the baby as a lady with a massive pickaxe smashed the windows, one of which was directly above the newborn’s bassinet.

The glass shards from these giant windows were twice her size,” said Tchoukadarian. “If she was five seconds late, our daughter would no longer be with us.”

After the woman finished destroying Tchoukadarian’s home, she slowly walked away while saying “I’ll be back.”

“No remorse,” Tchoukadarian said. “Came, did her job, tossed it over her shoulders and then left.”

A few hours later, Pasadena police arrested the woman and booked her on vandalism charges. Authorities said she was having a mental health crisis.

Tchoukadarian said he does not know who the woman is, other than she lives across the street.

“I am assuming if there is a mental illness she is going to do something like that to everyone and not just target us,” he said.

The terrifying ordeal has left Tchoukadarian’s family in a state of utter shock, so much so that his wife and child refuse to return home.

“My wife and kid can’t even come home,” he said. “They’re terrified. They don’t want to come home.”

Tchoukadarian has filed a restraining order against his neighbor who caused about $20,000 worth of damage, according to police.

