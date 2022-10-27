23 cars were broken into in one night. Police say all the cars were likely unlocked

By Maggie Brown

Click here for updates on this story

KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina (WRAL) — Cash, purses and wallets were stolen out of multiple cars in Kill Devil Kills on Tuesday night. Police say all the car owners said their cars were left unlocked or they were “unsure” if their car was locked or not. None of the 23 cars had signs of forced entry and none of the cars were damaged. One of the cars was driven to the parking lot of the Sea Ranch Resort in Kill Devil Hills.

The alleged break-ins happened between midnight and 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, according to Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

The cars targeted were in the north end of Kill Devil Hills between Walker Street on the south and Wallace Street on the north, according to the police department. Some items were stolen from cars also on Bay Drive.

Even though no cars were damaged, police are taking these crimes seriously. Some vehicles have been processed for fingerprints and DNA.

The police ask that if people believe there car was broken into — even if it was unlocked and nothing was stolen — they report it to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

“Knowing the location of the break-ins can help KDHPD identify potential security systems that might aid the investigation,” the police wrote on their Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.