18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil

By Senait Gebregiorgis

Click here for updates on this story

PINE HILLS, Florida (WESH) — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week.

Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest Park Thursday with candles and pictures to remember and honor Boyd. There was a special release of balloons in memory of a life taken too soon.

“I’m not supposed to be burying my son,” Boyd’s mom Patriece Johnson said. “My kids are supposed to be burying me and it’s not right. It’s not fair.”

Johnson finds some comfort in knowing that her son was loved by his village.

“His life was taken away from him for something I don’t know why, but I know he’s not here with me and my son didn’t deserve to be killed,” she said.

His mom says Boyd was a gentle giant.

“He was kind. He was a sweetheart,” Johnson said.

He was excited about his high school graduation and had plans to attend the University of Central Florida.

“He was supposed to take his senior pictures on Monday which he was excited for. He was my first baby, my mother’s first grandchild. Everybody was proud of him,” Johnson said.

And people were proud to look up to him. His mom says he leaves a younger brother and sister behind.

“Whoever seen something or know something just talk. Tell the truth because my son didn’t deserve this,” Johnson said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has put out a $5,000 reward for information that can help solve the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.