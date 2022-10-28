Thief climbs onto roof, falls through ceiling while breaking into Oklahoma City restaurant

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City restaurant was robbed for the second time this year, and this time the burglar went to great heights to pull it off.

The thief climbed a ladder Wednesday night to get on top of Off the Hook near Interstate 235 and Britton Road, got in through the air duct and fell inside before taking off with electronics.

Surveillance video shows tiles falling from the ceiling before the suspect crashed to the ground.

“I was on my way home, and I got a call from Cox. And they were telling me three of my sensors were going off,” Off the Hook owner Loniesha Tempson said. “So, I immediately knew something was off.”

The call was too familiar since another break-in wiped them out in July.

“That guy got away with everything, and we still haven’t recovered anything,” Tempson said. “We don’t know if it’s the same guy or a different person, but hopefully they get caught.”

This time, the robber only got away with electronic tablets.

“This time, we were a little prepared,” Tempson said. “We had the safe bolted. We beefed up our security.”

The owner offers compassion even after the brazen break-in.

“If you need some help, need some money, you know we don’t mind. You can come ask, pick up trash, or we’ll even hire you. Everybody’s hiring,” Tempson said.

