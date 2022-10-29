Nashville Predators donate bicycles to children of local recovery court parents

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Nashville Predators donated 48 bicycles and tricycles to children of 23rd District Recovery Court participants this week.

The bikes will serve as a way of enriching the parenting skills of those recovering from addiction, and help them work to rebuild family relationships.

This isn’t the first time the Predators have donated to the program.

The Predators have been partners with the recovery court for several years and have gifted participants’ children with playground equipment and presents for Christmas.

The recovery court is an alternative to incarceration for those with addiction-related sentences. Participants work full-time, attend regular group meetings, and perform community service work while serving their time in the program.

“We help participants completely turn their lives around,” said Judge Suzanne Lockert-Mash who oversees the recovery court. “They learn valuable skills while working in factories.”

Participants are regularly drug screened to assure they remain drug and alcohol-free and are required to report to Judge Lockert-Mash and their probation officer each week.

