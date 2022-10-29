‘You’re never alone’: Candlelit vigil held for family of six found shot, dead during Hartland apartment blaze

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

Click here for updates on this story

HARTLAND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Hartland’s Nixon Park was lit with dozens of flickering candles on Friday night, as dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember the family of six who died after a murder-suicide and large apartment fire on Oct. 21.

People sang and prayed together while grieving and mourning the deaths of those lost.

“We gather here tonight as one Hartland, as one group, to pray for healing, peace, [and] continued support,” said Jeff Pfannerstill, the president of the Village of Hartland. “To show our compassion and to strengthen our faith and our hope during this time of such tragedy.”

Hartland Police responded to a call of a fire just after 5 a.m. at an apartment building on Mansfield Ct.

Initial reports indicated that seven people were killed in the incident, but officials later corrected that number to six.

The victims include two adults, Connor and Jessica McKisick, and four children — Natalie Kleemeier, 14, Sofina Kleemeier, 12, and two three-year-old boys.

Further details revealed all were found with a single gunshot wound. Connor McKisick’s was self-inflicted, according to Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Village of Hartland announced they are collecting gift cards and cash that will be given to the families displaced by the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.