Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state.

Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Police told KOCO 5 that Persia took her grandmother’s car in Stillwater and drove to the Oklahoma City metro to pick up her cousin, Tsegan. They believe both girls are together and possibly on their way to Houston, Texas.

The two are believed to be in a white 2012 Volvo S60 with tag 9199.

Family and police are concerned for the teenagers’ well-being. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call the Oklahoma City or Stillwater police departments.

