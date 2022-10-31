‘Peeping Tom’ seen peering through apartment windows near Boston College arrested

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — A man accused of peering in the windows of several residences near Boston College during the past month was taken into custody Saturday night.

Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, was charged in connection with a peeping Tom incident in the Brighton area, police said.

Police sent out a press release saying the defendant would be charged in connection to several incidents that happened in Brighton. But the prosecution told a judge Monday that as of right now, he is only being charged in connection to an incident on Oct. 2.

Pascual-Hernadez was arrested by officers Saturday night after police received a call for a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore and Lothian roads.

According to police, officers learned the defendant was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a felony breaking and entering.

The prosecution asked that the defendant’s bail be revoked for the pending case and detailed the allegations against Pascual-Hernadez from the Oct. 2 incident on Braemore Road, in which a woman called police after she caught a man looking through her window.

Police had warned residents about a man accused of looking into the windows of residences in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road and Braemore Road earlier this month.

“It’s hard to imagine someone wanting to do that just because it is a known thing that BC kids live here, so it’s just a weird feeling,” one student said.

On Oct. 14, the Boston College Police Department alerted the school community to an attempted burglary at an off-campus residence in the area of Kirkwood Road. The victim said the man tried to gain access to the residence twice the day before.

Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez was arraigned in Brighton District Court. The judge revoked his bail for 60 days on the open case and set a $3,000 bail for the new charge.

He is due back in court on Nov. 29.

