14 people shot, 1 person hit by car during mass shooting

By Dana Kozlov

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city’s West Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.

There were no reports that anyone had died, Brown said.

A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51, including seven women and four men.

Six victims went to Mount Sinai Hospital, four went to Stroger Hospital, two went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and two went to Loyola University Medical Center.

“Last night, terror touched the lives of 14 individuals, including 3 children, in another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd. The shooters had no concerns for the lives of the adults and children impacted, but I am calling on people of goodwill who have information, to come forward,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “None of us can be silent when faced with this kind of tragedy. Please contact the completely anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069.”

“Last night’s shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act.”

“The Chicago Police Department has been hard at work through the night to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have been in constant communication with Superintendent Brown. Chicago Police Department detectives have identifying video, are talking with victims and witnesses, and have taken other investigative measures to track down those responsible.”

“We are also coordinating with community organizations to support the victims and their families in their time of crisis. As we await answers, I am keeping the victims and the East Garfield Park community in my prayers and am heartbroken that loved ones and community members must confront this senseless trauma.”

Brown said the incident was a drive-by shooting that began and ended in about three seconds. A gunman apparently fired randomly into a crowd, Brown said.

Police do not know anything about a motive for the shooting. There is not a history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

Some of the incident was captured on POD cameras, and detectives were on the ground Monday night. Police are hoping the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Brown said at least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the POD video.

Police are investigating why the crowd was gathered – which Brown said was likely for more than one reason. Among them was a vigil and a balloon release for someone who had recently died of natural causes, according to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th).

“It’s heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims,” Ervin said.

There may also have been others gathered for various reasons, Brown said, calling the corner of Polk Street and California Avenue a common corner for people to gather.

CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman spoke with a family member who was on the way to that vigil to honor the life of another family member when she got the call about the shooting. She said the victims are all related, and all of them are expected to be okay.

SnapChat video from around 8 p.m. shows several large groups at the corner of Polk and California, a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. We’re told family and friends were attending a memorial and balloon release in honor of a woman who recently passed away from cancer.

The drive-by happened about 90 minutes later.

CBS 2 spoke with a witness who heard gunshots ring out, and ran over to help. He was clutching his rosary as he explained how he helped take a little girl who was shot in the leg to the hospital.

“I did hear the gunshots. It was like 8 or 9 of them. It was like a popping type of gun, I don’t know. And it was just a little black car racing down,” Rick Dugan said. “Please pray for all these victims and for our city.”

Ervin said violence interrupters have been dispatched to the area.

No one was in custody late Monday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.