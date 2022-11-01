Plainville home holds donation drive, “Thriller” performance for local food bank

By Christian Colón

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Seventeen dancers from the YMCA performed at a home in Plainville to gather donations for a local food bank.

The dancers performed Michael Jackson’s hit song – “Thriller”. The performers say they have been rehearsing since the summer.

The homeowner says she held this event to benefit the local food bank.

“For the same cause for the same fun. If they want to bring a canned food, non-perishable item, the food pantry loved it because going into the holidays it’s perfect timing. Last year I believe, our collection alone helped over 140 families,” says homeowner Dan Bucci.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.