Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:30 AM

Delta flight from Atlanta to LA forced to land after engine goes out

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Delta flight traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after an engine went out.

A passenger posted a video on social media showing smoke filling the cabin.

The plane was able to land safely in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content