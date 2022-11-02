Police seek information about man married to “Lady of the Dunes”

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — Police investigating the homicide of the “Lady of the Dunes” in Provincetown are seeking information about a man she was married to.

On Monday, FBI investigators revealed the identity of the woman found dead in the Provincetown dunes in July 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry.

State Police believe she married Guy Rockwell Muldavin months before her body was found. Muldavin, a white male, is now deceased. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell.

State Police also learned the victim went by other names including Teri Marie Vizina and Teri Shannon.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts in 1973 and 1974 are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.

The identity of the “Lady of the Dunes” was a mystery for close to 50 years until investigators used genetic genealogical testing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.