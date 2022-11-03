‘Multiple children’ treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.

City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after “multiple children” experienced possible THC overdoses.

Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.

Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student.

“The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable,” said Police Chief Manuel Morales.

