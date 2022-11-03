NYPD: Person of interest in custody after woman put in chokehold, raped and robbed while jogging

By Alice Gainer

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police say they have a person of interest in custody after a woman was raped and robbed early Thursday morning while jogging in the West Village.

Her attacker fled on a Citi Bike.

Sources told CBS2 the person was taken into custody on suspicion of credit card fraud after he allegedly used the victim’s credit card at a Midtown Target Thursday afternoon.

So far he has not been charged but remains a person of interest.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, there have been similar attacks in recent months.

Police said the 43-year-old victim was choked from behind, raped and robbed of her wallet, cellphone and headphones. It happened just before 6 a.m. along the water between 10th and Christopher at Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.

“It’s really shocking. I don’t know what else to say. As a woman, especially, it’s really depressing,” runner Lisa Windfield told CBS2.

“After this particular horrible event, I am going to buy some pepper spray,” another woman added.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Last month, CBS2 reported that police were looking for 28-year-old Carl Phanor, who is accused in two similar attacks on joggers. He still has not been arrested.

At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, police said he put a 48-year-old woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on the FDR Drive service road close to East 37th Street.

She fought him off, and he allegedly took her wallet and cellphone before fleeing on his bike.

Back in March, police say Phanor is alleged to have pushed to the ground and choked a 39-year-old woman at around 6 a.m. at Pier 40 around Clarkson and West Street,. They said he sexually assaulted her and took her phone, fleeing on his bike.

Phanor’s last address is a homeless shelter on Lafayette Street. Police sources say he has 18 prior arrests for assault, drug possession and stealing.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

