About 70 shots fired at barbershop

By Josslyn Howard

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster.

WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes.

The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut Streets.

According to police, no one was injured.

There were multiple officers at the scene Wednesday morning. One of them was marking shell casings and gathering evidence.

Nicholas Burgos lives next door and is also a barber at the shop.

“I knew it was gunshots, being prior military. So, I knew what it was. It was a lot. Loud. It sounded like it was right outside my door. I was about to walk my dog when it happened. We both dropped,” he said.

“I’ve seen a lot of different stuff, but I’ve never seen so many yellow markers being placed out on the street. That one seemed really personal,” neighbor Michael Christian said.

Police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-735-3301.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.