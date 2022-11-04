Skip to Content
Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds

By KCCI Staff

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care.

Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic.

The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Varied Industries building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Cleanings, extractions, fillings, and root canals will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This is the first time this clinic is opening since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s a huge underserved population that has no access to dental care. This is our attempt to reach those people; as many as we can, in a short period of time,” Dr. Kevin Baker with Iowa Mission of Mercy said.

More information can be found here: iowamom.org

