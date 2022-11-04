By WFOR Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFOR) — A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions.

Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.

He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc on Stirling Road in Dania Beach. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, November 4th, has an estimated jackpot of $119 million. It has a cash value of $59 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

