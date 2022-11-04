Questions rise about victims’ final moments after vehicle found in bayou

By Briana Conner

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — We’re learning more about the two men found dead in a car that crashed into a bayou on Monday.

The medical examiner ruled that Moses Ajih and Ovie Ekuerhare accidentally drowned. However, these new details are raising even more questions.

“What is going on? Where is this boy,” Ajih’s uncle, Festus Jide, asked.

On Monday, the family did not know Ajih and his friend wound up in a bayou after dropping his mother off at work. They thought he was missing, but on Tuesday, the medical examiner confirmed to them that Ajih was dead.

The family says Ajih dropped his mother off at about 8 a.m. Monday, which means he couldn’t have crashed at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Houston police originally said that’s when someone reportedly thought they heard a loud bang in the area.

“That’s not matching up. So, OK, what happened? What is going on?” Jide asked.

He said the next question is how no one noticed or reported a car going into the water during the busy, morning commute. The wreck happened near Wilcrest and Beechnut, which he said is just two minutes from Ajih’s house.

“It is really hurtful to see and hear that story of things that happened. I wish we could roll back the time so stuff like that doesn’t happen, but, it’s just so painful,” he said.

The grief is compounded by unanswered questions for a Nigerian family who recently reunited in Houston. The 26-year-old, described as caring, loving, and responsible, had been here since he was 14, but his mother arrived in 2021. Now, his family is dealing with a more permanent separation as Houston police work to answer their questions about his final moments.

A GoFundMe was made to help the family with assistance with funeral costs: gofundme.com/f/moses-ajih-memorial-fund

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.