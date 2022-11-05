Charles Allis Museum showcases new exhibit to document history of racism

By Michele Fiore

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A unique opportunity is underway at an east side museum. An exhibit is using pictures to document the history of racism, and the way it has planted itself in modern-day America.

We’re inside the Charles Allis Museum. Every room has a rich history to it, and for the next month, these walls will also have an exhibit called “Ghosts of Segregation.”

“It used to be a movie theatre, and this used to be the coloreds only entrance, but now you see the opposite. They have this Black Lives Matter sign,” said Achea Elliott, exhibition programming assistant at the Charles Allis Museum.

Achea Elliott took us on a tour of the two-floor museum, now lined with pictures from the “Ghosts of Segregation” exhibit — and its documentary of segregation through the years.

“So the main entrance would have been where the white people entered and then this is where the colored people would’ve entered to get into the theatre, and this was the bathroom. So they had to come out and go to the bathroom,” said Elliott.

On the main floor, it’s open mic night — with poets at the mic.

“Equal took the lead. Equal wanted the front seat. Equal wanted to drive. Equal settled for passenger side,” read one poet.

“And like I said I wanted to incorporate healing and reflection into it and what better way to heal and reflect than listen to poetry?” said Elliott.

Inside the historic home, formerly owned by the Charles Allis family, the poetry coincides with the disturbing images you see on the walls.

“Just being a black person in America or a black person in the world and then I also asked them to speak on their own experiences. I’m really excited for the direction the Charles Allis is moving into. I think ghosts is kind of like a stepping stone and we really want to try and be more inclusive with our programming and our exhibitions,” said Elliott.

The “Ghosts of Segregation” is here through Dec. 4. The theatre is located at 1801 N. Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee.

