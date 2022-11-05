Portlanders deal with power outages as wintry weather knocks down trees

By Drew Marine

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — More than 11,000 Portland General Electric customers were in the dark at one point on Friday afternoon as whipping wind and heavy rain brought down trees and knocked out power across the metro area.

Portlanders like Emily Thackray went and picked up some last-minute necessities and prepped their home as the wind started to pick up.

“I just went to the store and bought quite a few candles, some hot soup – the last of the pot – and some sandwiches‚” Thackray said. “We resided the house and yeah, the winds aren’t helping right now.”

Down the street, Michelle Ifversen said she’s always prepared for the power to go out because her mom is on hospice.

“This is not the first time we’ve had a power outage in the last few months,” Ifversen said.

She said they bought a generator to keep her mom comfortable during outages like this.

“With her being on oxygen, we have to get a lot of things in place, her back up oxygen tanks and we also have a generator. So, we have a generator going for her,” Ifversen said. “She’s very comfortable now and hanging out but it only lasts for so long, so we hope it goes back on for her sake.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.