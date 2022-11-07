Counterfeit THC-laced snacks seized from NC stores, Secretary of State says

By Anisa Snipes

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WHNS) — A Secretary of State-led enforcement action swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of the Secretary of State.

NC Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said the counterfeited brands ranged from Skittles and Cheetos to Lifesavers and Girl Scout Cookies.

“Our agents launched this coordinated enforcement effort after seeing a growing trend of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed in packaging counterfeiting popular snack brands marketed to children,” said Secretary Marshall. “These are brands that kids can easily pick up and consume without knowing what’s really in it.”

While the packaging on the THC edibles included markings indicating the snacks included THC, Secretary Marshall said those markings could easily be overlooked. THC is the compound that gives its narcotic effect.

According to officials, the snacks were seized from a variety of establishments, from vape shops to convenience stores and gas stations, as a result of 23 search warrants and 30 consent searches. Counterfeit items with a total estimated retail value of $223,824 were seized.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.