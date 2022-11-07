Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in PA

By Katelyn Smith

DOVER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him.

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.

The homeowner comes out the front door and says, “Hey, why don’t you leave that there. Put that down.”

The man apologizes and said he thought the package was for his aunt. He returns the package and said he wants the $20 back that he left under the welcome mat. It’s not clear why he left the money there.

“He had him on camera and he knew he had the suspect and the suspect vehicle. So, he just took his property, called the police, turned over the evidence and let police handle the situation,” Northern York County Regional Police Lt. Greg Anderson said.

Police recommend having packages delivered to your workplace rather than your home. They also strongly recommend security cameras.

Police are looking for the man who was caught on camera.

