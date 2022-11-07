Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 85-year-old woman

By FOX Carolina News Staff

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WHNS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 19, 2020, detectives began investigating the death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard.

Detectives arrested Hensley and 49-year-old Shannon Welch Simonds for murder on Aug. 28, 2020.

Deputies said 35-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Simonds case is still pending.

