Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in Oklahoma

By KOCO Staff

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester.

Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest.

Officials found him in McAlester. He was arrested and taken back to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. He is facing several more charges.

