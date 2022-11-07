Subway rider stabbed after trying to stop man from bothering woman on 4 train in the Bronx

By CBS NEW YORK TEAM

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night.

Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman.

When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow.

Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

