3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

By Daniel Smithson

HARTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates.

Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.

The three officers were removed from the area and treated by medical staff, before being transported to area hospitals for further treatment, Owen said. The officers have since been released.

“The assailants were identified and separated from the general population. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) were notified of the incident, which is currently under investigation by TDOC’s Office of Investigations & Compliance (OIC) with full cooperation from facility staff,” Owen said in a statement. “Additional details are pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Sunday’s assault comes less than a month after two officers were stabbed at the correctional facility. They had to be flown to Nashville hospitals for treatment.

