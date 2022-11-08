Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARCADIA, Louisiana (KTBS) — One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said.

The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans, was fatally shot while he was in a car leaving the party held at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days grounds on state Highway 9 south of Arcadia.

He was among three passengers in the car. Two others were injured from bullet fragments. One was not injured. The driver of the car is unknown, Ballance said.

Another person unrelated to those four drove himself to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back of the leg. The man said he was wounded while running from gunfire.

Unlike some of the surrounding parishes, Bienville Parish does not have a special events permit. So Ballance said his office was unaware of the party at Bonnie & Clyde, where he said attendance was estimated to be about 3,000.

And at about the same time, there was another party happening in a pasture called the Oasis north of Interstate 20 on Highway 9 north of Arcadia. No gunshots were reported; however, the attendees parked their vehicles on both sides of the state highway from the interstate to the Claiborne Parish line.

Deputies had 17 vehicles towed from the scene. One was reported stolen out of Texas. One of the drivers broke into the wrecking yard in Webster Parish and retrieved his stored vehicle. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating that, Ballance said.

Back at Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days, the event organizer reportedly hired private security. But the property is poorly lit and there was no extra lighting provided for the party.

By the time Bienville deputies arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. most of the crowd had scattered. Deputies found 50 spent shell casings, ranging from high power rifles to small caliber pistols, Ballance said.

Since the event, multiple people have reported to the sheriff’s office of finding bullet holes in their vehicles. Nearby neighbors called in about hearing the gunfire. One described hearing rapid gunshots akin to an AR-15.

The sheriff’s office has no suspects in Lewis’ murder. He and the other passengers were students at Arkansas Pine Bluff, Ballance said.

“That’s who Grambling played that day. … Both events were reported to us to be unsanctioned Grambling alumni parties,” Ballance said.

Grambling officials said there was no indication on the party flyers that it was hosted by Grambling alumni and said it was not affiliated with the institution in any way.

“The Grambling State University family is saddened to hear of the passing of @uapb student and Football Manager Terrence Lewis. While the incident occurred outside of Arcadia, Louisiana, in Beinville Parish, the loss of any student is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff community during this difficult time,” according to a GSU statement.

Bonnie & Clyde was also the scene of what was billed as a fish fry Friday night. It was supposed to have been limited to 125 people with a band, but reportedly hundreds attended even in the stormy weather. Neighbors complained about loud music with profanity, Ballance said.

Since Bienville Parish doesn’t have an ordinance in place to put restrictions on large gatherings, Ballance said he can only address those he may hear about through the grapevine.

For example, a few weeks ago he said he got a call about plans for a trail ride with four-wheelers on the Bonnie & Clyde property. The organizer wanted to hire deputies, but Ballance said no because of concerns about what could happen.

“That kept him from doing it,” Ballance said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.