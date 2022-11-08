Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church

By Ashley Fowler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side.

Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of a person shot outside Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, located at 1701 E. 25th Street.

Police arrived and found a Turman lying in the middle of the church parking lot. He had been shot at least twice and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turman’s wife told police they were attending her mother’s funeral when her ex-husband, who she identified as Lowe, showed up uninvited and in a red suit, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8.

According to court documents, the woman told investigators she had filed a restraining order against Lowe after an incident in August and had divorced Lowe because of his abuse. She also said he was not allowed to be at the funeral.

Court papers sayTurman went up to Lowe and a “verbal and physical disturbance took place outside the church.”

The two men were separated. Two witnesses told police they then saw Lowe, who they identified as “the man in the red suit,” being restrained by another man who was trying to calm him down.

“After the unidentified male was unsuccessful the male in the red suit got into the white vehicle and traveled east in the parking lot,” court documents read. “They observed the male in the red suit driving the white vehicle past their vehicle and a few seconds later they heard gunshots.”

Court papers say two additional witnesses gave police Lowe’s name and said he was the shooter.

Police tracked Lowe’s white Mercury Grand Marquis to the intersection of 75th Plae and Harcourt Road and pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Officers received a search warrant for Lowe’s car but did not find a gun or any shell casings, according to court documents.

Police attempted to interview Lowe, but he declined to speak and asked for a lawyer. He was then taken into police custody.

Online court records show Lowe has previous convictions for criminal confinement with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

IMPD declined News 8’s request for a booking photo of Lowe, stating Monday morning that one was not available.

