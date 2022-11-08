Las Vegas police seek more victims after teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an elementary school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, Walker Richardson, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District. A letter was Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians about the arrest:

This is Sunrise Acres Elementary School Principal Jennifer Boeddeker.

The safety of our students is the number one priority at Sunrise Acres Elementary School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.

We are informing you that an employee assigned to our school was arrested for kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault against a child. The employee has been assigned to home since October 2022 per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit. The employee has been employed with the Clark County School District since 2017.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigative agency. We wish to assure you that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their Investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.