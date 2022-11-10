Convicted murderer sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession of a pipe bomb

By WBBH News Staff

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral convicted murderer will spend nearly the next six years in prison after he was found to be in possession of an unregistered destructive device.

William Earl Siebert, 47, was sentenced to five years and ten months in federal prison

In August of 2019, William Earl Siebert was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic crash on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.

As officers searched his car, they discovered a pipe bomb attached to a yard-stake timer. Inside the device was a quantity of explosive powder and an assortment of shrapnel.

Siebert had previously been convicted of second-degree murder and had served a 25-year prison sentence.

Siebert’s pled guilty to the charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device on June 16th. His case was investigated by the Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives.

