Injured kitten rescued after getting stuck in car wheel, MSPCA says

METHUEN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The MSPCA is helping to save a kitten that used eight of his nine lives when he got stuck in a tire last week.

Last Friday, a tiny, 4-week-old kitten was found severely injured and stuck in the wheel of a resident’s truck.

Lawrence Animal Control was trying to trap the kitten and his siblings to help get them off the streets when the kitten got scared and hid in the tire.

“This little guy got scared and hid in the tire. No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

The kitten was brought to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where he was cleaned up and his wounded leg was stitched and bandaged.

“Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot,” O’Leary said. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.”

The kitten is expected to undergo surgery this week, and he’ll be in a foster home until he’s ready to be adopted with his five siblings.

“Kittens are pretty resilient. He’s doing great in foster; he’s eating really well,” said Adoption Center Manager Christina Cannon.

Ever since the kitten arrived at the MSPCA, his name has been the topic of much debate. Until now.

“People were putting a lot of good things out there, but I think we landed on Hubcat. He was literally in the hubcap, so Hubcat,” Cannon said.

The cost of the kitten’s surgery and his other care is expected to exceed $5,000. Those interested in donating to help offset the cost may do so here.

“We receive a lot of animals that need medical care, so it’s always a great opportunity when we have an animal that is so newsworthy to cover their medical expenses, but also raise money for the other animals in our care,” Cannon said.

