Neighbors heard 20 shots during drive-by that killed 18-year-old mother

By Alyse Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An 18-year-old mother was killed and her 4-month-old child was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Neighbors said they heard around 20 shots before coming outside to a chaotic scene and no suspect in sight.

“We just kept hearing them go off,” neighbor Karina Love said. “And when we noticed that, we went to our front doors and started noticing the screaming.”

A startling video from a neighbor’s security camera catches the moments a shooter fired at a home on Southeast 51st Street before speeding away. Police are now searching for the shooter.

“Once it happened, they were like, they were gone,” neighbor Patty Delgado said. “So, you can’t really get a make or model or anything out of it.”

Princess Stevenson, 18, was killed. Police said she was holding her 4-month-old baby when she was shot.

The a bullet grazed the child’s foot. Police said the child is OK.

“I was a teen mom, so same age and everything,” Love said. “Just knowing so young having that new baby, I can’t imagine the fear.”

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time a drive-by shooter has sped by their homes. A 9-year-old boy was killed during a drive-by in early October a few blocks away.

“It’s sad that this is what the world has come to now,” Delgado said. “There’s too many kids getting killed over stupid stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

