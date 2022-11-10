Woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden

By Sharon Chin

RICHMOND, California (KPIX) — After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood.

Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life.

It’s hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot.

“I spent seven years calling, complaining, ‘Come take care of the lot,'” Brooks said.

The abandoned city lot, once the site of low income housing, became a dumping ground of weeds and trash. It was right outside Brooks’ house.

“I had two windows in my home, I didn’t look out of the windows because it looked into the vacant parcel that was not desirable at all.”

So, with her dog Madison by her side, she decided to transform the 1st Street lot.

“I wanted to see trees, I wanted to see places where people could grow their own food,” she explained.

Brooks opened Happy Lot Farm and Garden in 2012. Volunteers help her maintain an orchard and growing beds on the 14,000 square foot space. They harvest apples, pears, figs and more.

Brooks, who’s always tended a home garden, taught neighbors like Sara Cantor to plant organic vegetables like lettuce and onions.

“I can learn more about farming; I can take onions, garlic, things home with me,” Cantor said.

The Happy Lot Farm and Garden fed as many as 20 families during the pandemic lockdown, and about half as many now. But it’s still a community gathering space.

And on this day, Andromeda’s talking with county supervisor John Gioia about how to keep the farm going on the city lot for years to come.

“You can’t be here and not be happy,” Brooks said.

Gioia replied, “And the neighborhood really likes it.”

Former neighbor and city public works employee Victor Mejia is in awe of the green oasis that’s taken root. He used to do weed abatement on the lot as part of his job.

“This is the best that could ever happen in this corner,” he smiled, gazing at the community garden.

Brooks added, “This is our sanctuary. This is our little green space of heaven.”

To continue funding the farm, Brooks recently took a job working for Mejia in the public works department in graffiti abatement. Otherwise, she says she’s enjoyed 16 seasons working in guest services for the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, but the farm and garden she created is her favorite place.

So for transforming a blighted space into Happy Lot Farm and Garden, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Andromeda Brooks.

For more information about the farm and garden, you can visit its Facebook page.

