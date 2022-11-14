Beloved Iowa teacher isn’t riding alone on his long road to recovery

By Amanda Rooker

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Crowds packed into Iowa Tap Room Sunday night for a silent auction. Most were friends, family, coworkers and students of beloved Ankeny teacher Greg Lage.

“Looking across the room, I can only compare it to our wedding when we had so many people from so many different chapters of our life that are here together. It’s really incredible,” said wife Mindy Lage.

Lage spent three weeks in a coma after he nearly died in a bike accident last month. He’s now awake and has started physical therapy at a rehabilitation program. Sunday night’s silent auction served as an opportunity for the community to show emotional and financial support.

“It’s just amazing the generosity of people who continue to show their support for us both by being around us and supporting us and giving us hugs when they see us and just also donating and giving so much of their time and energy and talent to this amazing event,” said Greg Lage’s daughter Sadie Lage.

Although thrilled that her husband and father to four daughters will eventually return home, Mindy Lage says there’s still an uncertain and long journey ahead.

“We have to make a lot of modifications to our home to make it accessible for him. We’re trying to figure out how we can make that a livable space for settling,” she said. “What kind of support will he need once he comes back to our house? What kind of support will we need as a family once he comes back to our house? That’s kind of what we’re focused on now.”

Despite the long journey ahead, crowds dressed in matching T-shirts that proudly display the message “We ride with Greg” serve as testament that Greg Lage won’t be riding alone.

“I think the whole time, especially when he was in a coma, I was just really hoping that he would be able to wake up one day and witness the support that he is receiving and the impact that he’s made on his community, his students, his co workers, his players, his children,” Mindy Lage said.

“For his children to witness the impact that their dad has had on people has been really amazing and an important lesson,” she said. “I think Greg will be really proud. I think he’ll be proud once he can understand what has gone on here.”

All proceeds from Sunday night’s event will go directly to Greg Lage and his family. You can find a link to donate to the family here.

