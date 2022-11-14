Man dancing on 18-wheeler died after being knocked off under Tuam Street bridge, police say

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 25-year-old man was killed when he was knocked off a tractor-trailer he was dancing on top of on the Eastex Freeway last Thursday, Houston police said in a release.

The deadly crash happened in the 2500 block of the Eastex Freeway just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police said the 18-wheeler was travelling southbound when, unknown to the driver, a 25-year-old man jumped or climbed onto the top of the truck’s trailer.

The man then began dancing, and possibly recording himself, according to police.

The man was hit, knocked off the trailer and onto the freeway when the 18-wheeler passed under the Tuam Street bridge, HPD said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was questioned and released after it was determined he was not impaired.

