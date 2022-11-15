Skip to Content
28 lbs. of cocaine found hidden inside wheels of passenger’s wheelchair at John F. Kennedy Airport

<i>U.S. Customs and Border (CBP)/WABC</i><br/>The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately 28 lbs of cocaine stuffed in a woman's wheelchair at the John F. Kennedy Airport
    NEW YORK (WABC) — Approximately 28 lbs. of cocaine was seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers on Thursday at John F. Kennedy Airport after they found it hidden in the wheels of a passenger’s wheelchair.

The agency says officers noticed that the wheels on a woman’s wheelchair were not turning.

As they interviewed her, they x-rayed the wheelchair and noticed that something was off inside the wheels.

A sample revealed a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

The roughly 28 lbs. of cocaine that was seized has an estimated street value of $450,000.

The passenger, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas of the Dominican Republic, was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

