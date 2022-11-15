3 teenage girls arrested after large group attacks officer at Forest Hills MBTA station

By Web staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Transit police said three teenage girls were arrested Monday after a group of Boston Public School students attacked an officer.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Forest Hills MBTA station.

Transit police said there were about “40-50 youths” loitering inside the station. An officer approached the group and told them to leave.

Instead, police said the group “violently set upon the officer,” kicking and punching him.

When the officer fell to the ground, the teens allegedly continued to kick and drag him.

Additional officers from Boston Police, Massachusetts State Police and Transit Police responded to help.

Police arrested three girls who were 14, 15, and 16 years old. They were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer. Transit police said more arrests are possible.

