Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media.

A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming on North Main Street for a report of animal cruelty.

The complainant said while she was at work near the dog grooming business, she saw a dog groomer, through a window, assault a dog while she was grooming it, according to the report.

According to the report, Cinde Durham told police she was the groomer and was shown the video taken by the complainant.

Durham told police she did not strike the dog and that she grabbed the dog’s collar to control the animal while she was grooming him.

Durham told police she would not hurt the animal.

The report says the following:

“In the video it appears as if she strikes the animal multiple times with a comb and then grabs the dog’s face. It then appears as if she strikes the dog three times with a closed fist. The owners of the dog were attempted to be notified by myself and the store. The owners then came to the police department to make a report of the incident.”

On Tuesday, authorities said a warrant has been signed for Durham for cruelty to animals and that Durham is expected to turn herself in to authorities.

WYFF News 4 went by the grooming business on Tuesday and a sign on the door said “closed for repairs.”

We have also tried to call several times and have not been able to reach anyone or leave a message.

