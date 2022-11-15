Mother finds missing bracelet with baby’s ashes in it

By WXII12.com Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people’s hearts finally got her happy ending.

Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby’s ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check.

“I said God just bring it to me, I need this back. I need the piece of my baby back,” Clodfelter said. ” And I took apart the second car seat and it was laying there just as if it had been laying there the first time, we took it apart.”

Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a week ago while running errands in the Triad.

Her Facebook post announcing that she’d lost it was shared more than 900 times.

She tells WXII she and her husband took the whole car apart trying to find it.

Clodfelter said she’s in the process of having the bracelet made into a ring instead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.