‘Please use crosswalks’: Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by van on way to school

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A teenage girl was hit by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. as the 14-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.

Police said a family member dropped her off at the intersection so she could cross the street to get to Centennial High School where she attends classes.

They said she was crossing north to south when a driver traveling westbound struck her.

“When she crossed the street, she was against the flow of traffic, and she ended up getting struck by a passing motorist that has a green light,” said Carmine Izzo, a commander with the Port St. Lucie Police Department. “The driver, he did remain on scene. We don’t expect any signs of impairment. He just didn’t see her crossing and it happened before he was able to take a basic maneuver.”

She was not using the crosswalk.

Police are now urging parents to make sure their children use the crosswalk, or better yet, drop them off in the school’s designated drop-off area.

“Things like this (happen) when you drop them off in an area that’s not protected,” Izzo said. “We’d much rather them either go to a crosswalk, make sure it’s safe or just use the established procedures and wait in line. And an extra few minutes waiting in line, the safety’s worth it. We’re thankful that she appears to be okay, so we’re thankful for that, but we definitely [want to] get the message out to please use crosswalks. Please use the established procedures at the school.”

She was airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her head.

