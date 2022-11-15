Vigil held for well-known Target worker allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

By Annie McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A vigil was held Monday night for a well-known Target employee who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia last week.

Family and friends gathered to remember 21-year-old Sahmya Garcia. She was shot and killed just before 8 a.m. on November 8 at Broad and Ellsworth streets.

Garcia’s mother, Roseann Morrison, said she was overwhelmed by the support Monday night.

“This is so special, I’m so grateful … Mya was so loved,” said Morrison.

Police say Garcia was shot 10 times. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, pulled the trigger, according to police.

SEPTA officers were nearby at the time and tracked down Burney. Authorities say the suspect was shot by police before his arrest.

“(Officers) observed the individual holding what they clearly identified as a black semi-automatic handgun, pointing the weapon at an officer,” said SEPTA’s Acting Police Chief Chuck Lawson, who added one of the officers fired three shots, striking the suspect twice.

On Friday, Burney was charged with Garcia’s murder and related offenses. He was released from the hospital and is in a correction facility awaiting court.

“Her personality, she was loud. She had a big personality,” Morrison reminisced.

Garcia’s roommate, Kaitlynn Todd, said Burney broke into their home on the Sunday before the murder and terrorized the victim.

Garcia had just filed a protection from abuse order prior to the shooting.

“They (police) wouldn’t get the restraining order from us so she went Tuesday morning to bring it to them,” said Todd.

The next she heard Garcia was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Philadelphia Police Officer Jonny Castro, who creates portraits of officers killed in the line of duty, created a portrait of Garcia at the request of officers who knew her from working at Target.

