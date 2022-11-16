Bodycam video shows KC police pull woman from fiery crash

By KMBC 9 News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Police in Leawood, Kansas, released bodycam video of police officers rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle Monday afternoon after a crash near the Tomahawk Creek Trail.

The 51-year-old woman was injured in the crash in the trailhead parking lot at 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

Authorities said officers were called to the area just after 2 p.m. and found the vehicle on fire with the woman trapped inside. Officers were able to pull her from the burning car while other officers used extinguishers on the flames before the fire department arrived at the scene.

“Stay with us. We got you,” one officer is heard telling the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the woman was headed east on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and she failed to stop at the Tomahawk Creek Parkway intersection. Investigators said the woman’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle and the impact sent her car into a tree, causing it to catch fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

