Burglar leaves behind burglary tools in restaurant break-in; police asking for tips

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who reportedly broke into a West Asheville restaurant early Monday morning but managed to leave his burglary tools behind.

Authorities say on Monday, Nov. 14., at around 4:37 a.m., officers responded to a reported breaking and entering along the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway.

Officers arrived at the restaurant to discover the back door had been forced open.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect inside the establishment during a search.

After further investigation officers were able to determine the burglar tried to crack into a safe and after unsuccessful attempts, left behind burglary tools. Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance, along with other physical evidence, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone that was involved in the break-in.

