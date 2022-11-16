Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside courthouse

By Angie Ricono

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October.

His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened.

“Upon leaving the courtroom, Pierre [Hamilton] and my dad were walking, one behind one in front of each other. And of course, they were arguing,” Davis Jr. said. “And then Pierre turned around and sucker punched my dad and that’s when he fell and hit his head. It split open and brain matter was all over the floor and Pierre kicked him in his head. They had to shut the courtroom that the courthouse down.”

The family questions how such a brutal attack could take place as the relatives were exiting the courthouse. The attack was near a security checkpoint.

“We want to know how this could happen. When you have security officers standing right there,” Lonnie Davis Jr. said.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department told KCTV5: “Unfortunately, situations like this are tragic, over in a matter of seconds and unpredictable.”

An affidavit first obtained and reported on by the Heartlander reveals there is video of this attack.

Hamilton is the step-grandchild of Davis, and the two had a court case to resolve a dispute over money.

Hamilton has been charged with aggravated battery and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Lonnie Davis’ family feels there should be murder charges. His father was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital.

“I want to see murder charges. I want him to pay for what he’s done. He took a life over something you could have walked away from,” Davis Jr. said.

Davis Jr. told KCTV5 his understanding is that prosecutors are waiting for autopsy results. KCTV5 has reached out to the prosecutor’s office for comment but has not heard back.

